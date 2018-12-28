Two men and a teenager are expected to appear in the Arima Magistrates’ Court charged with the murder of Police Constable Kryston Ramirez.

The Director of Public Prosecutions gave the order for the formal charge of murder to be laid against 20 year old Alex Sumair, 23 year old Ryan Madoo and a 17 year old boy who cannot be named as he is a minor.

It is alleged on Sunday, December 16th 2 men walked into Classy Bar in Carapo, one of the men fired one shot from a shot gun towards PC Ramirez hitting him in his head.

Ramirez later succumbed to injuries he suffered.

The investigation lasted 12 days before the decision to charge was given. Further, formal interviews in which all suspects exercised individual right to silence were conducted.

The 3 accused were positively identified on individual identification parades as having contributed in some way to the commission of the offence of murder.

The combination of circumstantial and identification evidence triggered the charge of murder.

PC Ramirez who was attached to the Guard and Emergency Branch was buried on Friday, following a military funeral.