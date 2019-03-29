Two men are said to have been killed during a confrontation with police in Freeport on Friday.

The incident is said to have taken place at about 4:00 am, however, the deceased are yet to be identified.

Officers of the Central Division were reportedly on patrol when upon reaching the vicinity of Fireburn Road, Freeport, they saw a vehicle with two men parked at the side of the roadway.

While attempting to intercept the car, the officers said they were greeted with gunfire.

The lawmen defended themselves and returned fire at their attackers.

In the aftermath, the two male occupants of the car were shot.

The officers involved did not sustain any injuries.

The wounded men were rushed to the Chaguanas District Health Facility, however, they succumbed to their injuries.

Investigations are continuing.