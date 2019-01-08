Two people were murdered in Princes Town around 4:20 am Tuesday taking the murder toll to nine deaths so far for 2019.

The victims are 63-year-old Oswald Alleyne of Torrib Tabaquite Road, New Grant and 41-year-old Mark Stephen of Valley Lane, King Street, Princes Town.

According to reports, Alleyne was reversing his vehicle out of Valley Lane onto King Street after picking up his coworker. A man wearing a hoodie approached the vehicle and shot at both men. The suspect then escaped on foot.

Both men died at the scene.