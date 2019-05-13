Emergency responders rushed to the scene after reports of an accident along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway on Sunday morning.

According to initial police reports, one vehicle reportedly burst into flames after the crash. Video footage showed the burning wreck along the median of the highway.

A man and woman were both killed, while a third person was critically injured.

The accident reportedly took place along the eastbound lane of the highway in the early hours of the morning.

It was reportedly in the vicinity of the Golden Grove Prison.