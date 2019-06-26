Two of the eight prisoners who escaped from the Golden Grove Prison in Arouca on May 15th have been fined $1,000 each after they changed their plea.

Olatunji Denbow and Michael Findley, appeared on Tuesday before Magistrate Cheron Raphael in the Arima Magistrates’ Court.

When the matter was recalled on Tuesday morning, the court was informed that the two men had changed their plea to “guilty” for the offences levied against them.

They told the court they were remorseful for their actions, but that it arose out of frustration due to the numerous delays in their respective cases.

After further submissions, Raphael fined each man $1,000. Failure to pay the fine will result in a default sentence of three months of hard labour being served.

Denbow and Findley were recaptured ten days after they escaped with the other six men. They were held in a house in South Oropouche by officers of the Special Operations Response Team.