Police are investigating the shooting of two people during a robbery at a bar in Gasparillo on Monday night.

News Power Now has learnt that one of the victims died at the scene.

That person has been identified as father of one, Kristian Sirjusingh.

The other victim, a man, was taken to hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred at Falcon Crest Bar on the Bonne Aventure Main Road at around 8.30p.m.

Sirjusingh was reportedly the brother of a police officer.

It is reported that he was killed a short distance away from his home.