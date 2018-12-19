Police say they have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of Constable Kryston Ramirez, which occurred on Sunday.

They are among 13 persons held during Operation Strike Back exercises conducted in the Northern Division.

These OSB exercises were conducted in the Carapo and Peytonville areas, between yesterday and today.

Police also arrested five persons in the Carapo area for gang related activities; two persons for possession of marijuana; two for obstruction, one for a shooting offence and another in connection with arson and sacrilege offences.

It was also during Operation Strike Back, around 5:00am today, where officers from the Pinto Police Post and Emergency Response Patrol responded to a report of a home invasion at Maturita, Arima in which one of the female victims was assaulted.

When officers arrived, three persons at the premises began shooting at the police and in accordance with the use of force policy, officers returned fire.

Two of the men escaped; however, the third man was apprehended and found to be suffering from a gunshot wound to the right knee.

He is currently warded at the Mt. Hope Hospital under police guard.

Around 11:00am, members of the Northern Division Task Force proceeded to a forested area at Maturita, Arima, in the vicinity of the Dump Road, where they were confronted by gun fire, officers resorted to the use of force policy and all three men were fatally shot.

One of the men was identified as 26-year-old Teddy Singh, of La Retreat Road, Arima, who was committed to stand trial for murder and escaped from the Arima Magistrates’ Court on May 15th.

Two revolvers were also recovered at the scene.

Efforts are ongoing to ascertain the identities of the two other men.