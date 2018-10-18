Two Suspects Now In Police Custody In Connection With MovieTowne Shooting.

A man and a woman are both in police custody following a shooting at MovieTowne, Port of Spain that has left two persons injured.

The victims, a 14-year-old boy and a man, in his 40s, were wounded by stray bullets during what is believed to have been a shootout between rival gang members.

At around 6 pm on Wednesday, one of the suspects reportedly arrived at MovieTowne with a woman and soon after, began firing at a man.

His intended target, however, was armed and reportedly shot back at his attacker.

Patrons ran to safety but the teenager and a man were shot during the melee.

Police arrived at MovieTowne and arrested the first shooter and the woman, who both surrendered.

The suspects from Beetham Gardens, Port of Spain, were taken into custody at the St James Police Station.

However, the second shooter escaped.

The wounded teen and man were taken to the St James hospital and transferred to Port of Spain General Hospital where they were in stable condition.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

