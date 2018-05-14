Two Weekend Murders Capture Police Attention. Chinese National’s Killing Suspected to Be A Hit.

A man, said to have been well known to police, was found dead in the trunk of a Nissan Tiida motor vehicle on Saturday. Dead is 43-year-old Kendell Richards. His body was reportedly found at Sarah Lane off Pashley Street in Laventille at around 8am.

Police are investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the murder of Chinese businessman, 42-year-old Qumehlanj Cao at his home in Arima, has left police questioning whether a hit had been placed on his life.

Reports indicate that Cao was at his home asleep in bed at around 7:30am, when two gunmen entered his home. The man’s wife was forced inside the house before the attackers proceeded to the bedroom where Cao was killed. He had been shot multiple times and died on the scene. His attackers fled, taking nothing before leaving.

Cao was the owner of Wei Mei restaurant located along Tumpuna Road in Arima.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

