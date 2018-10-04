UDeCOTT contracted to manage Maracas facilities

The Ministry of Tourism says the Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago has been awarded the contract to provide facilities management services at the Maracas Beach Facility.

It explains that services to be provided include contract management for the service providers at the Facility; mechanical, electrical, plumbing and general infrastructure maintenance; grounds maintenance; oversight of vendors and oversight of the Car Park and washrooms.

In a media release this afternoon the Tourism Ministry said one of the critical issues that will be a priority for UDeCOTT is resolving the issue of illegal chair vending on the Beach and safeguarding the safety and security of all patrons.

The Maracas Beach Facility Improvement Project is on-going. Phase II of the project, which is being managed by the Ministry of Works and Transport’s National Infrastructural Development Company Ltd, will start in the new financial year.

