Uganda’s ‘Trump Loving’ President Meets With Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

Days after Kanye West ’s bizarre sit-down with President Donald Trump , the rapper and his wife, Kim Kardashian , have cozied up to another head of state.

The couple took in a meeting with the president of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, who has declared his love for Trump, and Museveni’s daughter Diana Museveni Kamuntu in Entebbe on Monday. West is visiting the East African country while recording his upcoming album.

Museveni announced the visit on his Twitter account and said they held “fruitful discussions” about promoting tourism and arts, revealing that West gave him a pair of white Yeezy sneakers.

“I welcome American entertainment stars Kanye West and @KimKardashian to Uganda,” he wrote on Twitter alongside a series of photos documenting their meeting. “I held fruitful discussions with the duo on how to promote Uganda’s tourism and the arts. I thank Kanye for the gift of white sneakers. Enjoy your time in Uganda. It is the true Pearl of Africa.”

West is recording his ninth studio album and “Yeezus” follow-up, “Yahndi,” which was pushed back to Black Friday, Nov. 23, when he failed to finish the project after his controversial “Saturday Night Live” appearance.