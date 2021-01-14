Advertisement

UN Signs MOU With CARICOM to Further Counteract Terrorism

Jan 14, 2021

The United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism says it has signed with the Caribbean Community (Caricom) Implementation Agency for Crime and Security a Memorandum of Agreement and a Memorandum of Understanding related to the United Nations Countering Terrorist Travel Programme.

In a media  statement this week, UNOCT said the agreements will help the 15 Caricom member-states enhance their capacity to detect the travel of terrorists and serious criminals while upholding human rights, in compliance with UN Security Council resolutions and International Civil Aviation Organization standards.

 

 

