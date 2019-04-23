The United National Congress says though thousands of miles away, it stands firmly as a global community to condemn Sunday’s bombing on hotels and churches in Sri Lanka which it describes as acts of hate, terror and ill-will to humanity.

In a media statement the UNC said the assaults which come on the heels of the horrific New Zealand massacre, must strengthen our resolve to ensure that we fight valiantly for all people to be able to practice their faith and beliefs without fear or harm.

The UNC said these cowardly offensives, which were meant to break the will and spirit of the Sri Lankan people, require all persons around the world to join hands and reaffirm our commitment to ensure that hate never wins.

The statement went on to say history has shown that the Sri Lankan people have always stood defiantly in the face of adversity to restore and rebuild their nation throughout the many horrific moments they have faced such as civil war and the 2004 tsunami.

Meanwhile the Islamic Front noted that these events prematurely brought an end to the peace within Sri Lanka’s borders.

It noted that May 18th, which marks the 10 year anniversary of Sri Lanka’s decades of civil war, will not be as joyful as was hoped.

Head of the Islamic Front, Umar Abdullah, reflected on the incident in a News Power Now interview this afternoon.

Mr Abdullah also cited the importance of religious tolerance.