UNC Bye-Election Winner Says She Was Not Surprised By Successful Result.

Sharon Maraj-Dharam is today thanking those who voted for her.

She told News Power today that based on the intense work she engaged in while campaigning in the Barataria area, she was not too surprised with the successful result.

She disclosed that one of the major issues people in the area are presently facing is the presence of sandflies as such she said that she will work to help clean drains and remove excess grass to treat with the problem.

Meanwhile successful PNM Candidate Nicole Young, speaking on the Power Breakfast Show, said that she too was quite elated with her win.

She said her first order of business now will be to place emphasis on the cleaning of drains in the area. She also plans to work on removing election posters placed on poles and walls in her district.

