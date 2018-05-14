UNC Condemns ‘Insensitive’ Retrenchment of 30 UTT Employees.

The United National Congress is this morning condemning what it describes as the ‘insensitive actions of the Government of Trinidad and Tobago as it relates to the dismissal of 30 employees of the University of Trinidad and Tobago’.

Speaking on the issue this morning Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh revealed that it is indeed concerning since it occurred within 24 hours of the mid-term review that was delivered in Parliament, where the Minister of Finance indicated that financial situation in T&T has improved.

He said that this runs counter to promises by the Education Minister.

