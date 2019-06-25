Deputy Political Leader of the United National Congress, Jerlean John says the Prime Minister has implemented new policies which will not benefit this country’s citizens.

Ms John, speaking at the UNC Monday Night Forum, said since the registration of Venezuelan nationals’ employers now have the option of hiring cheaper labour at the expense of T&T nationals.

She said persons would now be side-lined

Shifting gears over to the Minister of National Security, Ms John said while the Minister wants citizens not to be xenophobic, the administration is discriminating against the citizenry.