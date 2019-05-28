Political Leader of the United National Congress, Kamla Persad-Bissessar accuses the People’s National Movement of not truly caring for citizens.

Speaking at the UNC’s Monday Night Forum held at the Diego Martin North Secondary School, Mrs Persad-Bissessar said the PNM led Government are only concerned with 4 F’s; friends, family, financiers and Faris.

Adding that reports of a booming economy has not trickled down to the man on the ground.

Mrs Persad-Bissessar also claims the Government purchased a Ferry for transportation between Tobago and Toco, in Trinidad, however she said that this is their fourth year in office and nothing has materialized.