Member of Parliament for Naparima, Rodney Charles, is urging the government to develop a refugee policy as quickly as possible.

He explains that with the political situation worsening in Venezuela, the time is right to create a proper structure that can be used to treat with matters of this kind.

MP Charles made the comments during the In Focus Programme on Power 102FM on Wednesday.

Television reporter Kejan Haynes who was a part of a group of regional journalists who were invited by the Venezuelan government to visit the country gave some insight into the trip, which took place about a month ago.

Former Director of the Institute of International Relations, Dr Anthony Gonsalves, says he understands the guarded stance adopted by Caricom on the Venezuelan situation.

Meanwhile, Attorney at Law and Former Trade Union leader, Clyde Weatherhead, said while this country has signed on to many international agreements the issue is whether we have done the follow up to make them effective.