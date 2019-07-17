The United National Congress says it welcomes the news from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service that no charges are to be made in relation to the so-called “Emailgate” affair.

It claims that after investigations by the Integrity Commission, Google, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Force and several independent technology expert investigations, it alleges that Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley deceived not only the country but also the members and sitting Members of Parliament within his own party.

Public Relations Officer of the UNC, Anita Haynes, in a News Power Now interview on Wednesday afternoon, said the development is a serious one and Dr. Rowley should resign as both the political leader of the PNM and as Prime Minister.

Ms. Haynes said the situation is on which bring into view matters relating to integrity and credibility.