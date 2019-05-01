Former Attorney General Anand Ramlogan and current Opposition Senator, Gerald Ramdeen are reportedly still being questioned by officers attached to the Anti-Corruption Investigation Bureau.

The two were held on Wednesday after warrants were issued for their arrest.

Ramlogan was held by officers at Piarco International Airport as he was about to board a flight to the British Virgin islands where he was due to tend to a legal matter.

Senator Ramdeen meanwhile, turned himself in to the police around 7am.

Their arrests are believed to be linked to a series of financial transactions involving legal fees during the period that Ramlogan served as Attorney General in the People’s Partnership Government.

UNC Speaks On Arrests

The United National Congress says that it has noted the reports of the duo’s detention.

Via media release the Party stated that it has no doubt that, what it labels as the desperate and failing Rowley administration, is searching for a way to distract the public’s attention away from their record of failure over the last four years.

Speaking with News Power, UNC’s Public Relations Officer Anita Haynes said with Local Government and General Elections looming she questioned the timing of the arrests.

She said that while the Party will ascertain details regarding the situation and keep the public abreast of its reaction. Adding that the UNC is focused resolutely on plans to take Trinidad and Tobago forward and deal with certain issues that has come up.

Haynes stated that while the party does not condone any illegal activity whatsoever, in T&T someone is still innocent until proven guilty.

Arrests May Affect Votes

Meanwhile Transparency activist and political analyst, Rishi Maharaj, says he believes this could have an effect on the upcoming Local Government and General elections.

He made the pronouncement while speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1 FM.

Mr Maharaj explained that the arrests are likely to directly affect the party’s chances in the elections by influencing on the fence voters.

However he added that this is unlikely to lead the public to believe that there is a clamp down on white collar crime and corruption.

Mr Maharaj noted that only a conviction may change that perception as the public is now immune to allegations and claims of corruption made against public officials.