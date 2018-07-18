Power102FM

UNC Regaining Momentum and Popularity Says Kamla Persad Bissessar.

Opposition Leader, Kamla Persad-Bissessar has claimed victory for the political party in Monday’s Local Government bye-election in the Barataria electoral district. She says it indicates that the UNC is regaining momentum and popularity.

She made the comment Monday evening while speaking at the UNC Barataria Office following the victory by UNC candidate Sharon Maraj-Dharam.

Meanwhile, in spite of the People’s National Movement’s loss in Barataria, Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley, noted that the PNM remains focused on the task at hand.

