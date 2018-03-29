UNC Says Rowley Led Administration, Callous and Defensive of Sea Bridge Fallouts.

The United National Congress (UNC) is today saying that it is appalled by the Government’s dismissive response regarding what it describes as the endangerment of more than 50 people on board the Water Taxi on its way from Tobago to Trinidad yesterday.

In a statement, the Party’s PRO, Senator Anita Haynes criticized the response to the issue by the Minister of Works and Transport, Rohan Sinanan.

The release noted that the response from the Keith Rowley Administration to the collapse of the sea-bridge and the ensuing fall-out has been callous, arrogant and dismissive from day one.

It has claimed that the Government has become even more defensive as the situation worsens.

The Opposition also stated that an assurance by Minister Sinanan that the T&T Spirit would be back in service by March 23, this has not happened, adding that measures put in place to ensure that inter-island travel during the usually busy and lucrative Easter weekend would be seamless, never materialized.

The UNC further stated that it would continue its call for an effective response to the issues facing the sea bridge by the Government.

