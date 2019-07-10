The United National Congress says it has completed all Constituency Executive, Women’s Arm and Youth Arm elections.

It explains that the party will now move onto preparationsfor the upcoming Local Government Elections.

In a media release the UNC noted that the party’s National Executive has agreed to begin the screening of potential Local Government candidates on Thursday.

The release added that the first phase of the process will be held at the UNC’s Eastern Regional Office in Tunapuna and is scheduled to undertake the screening of candidates for the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation and the Arima Borough Corporation from 3pm.

Screening for the Tunapuna/ Piarco Regional Corporation will take place on Friday from 3pm at the same venue.

On Saturday, potential candidates for the Mayaro/ Rio Claro Regional Corporation and the San Fernando City Corporation will be screened at the UNC’s South Regional Office from 3pm.