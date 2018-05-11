Power102FM

Union Leader Calls Mid Year Budget Review “The Great Deception.”

President General of the All Trinidad General Workers Trade Union, Nirvan Maharaj is calling yesterday’s Mid Year Budget Review  “The Great Deception”.

Speaking during an interview this morning, Maharaj said the review showed no clear picture of a turnaround for the economy.

Maharaj said as a Trade Union there was no mention of a positive change for workers and the employment rate.

The Political Leader of the National Solidarity Assembly, questions the diversification of the economy as it pertains to items such as agriculture and tourism.

