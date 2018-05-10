Union Leader Urges Government to Try Things His Way.

President of the Banking Insurance and General Workers Union, Vincent Cabrera, is urging government to give its Labour Alternative Economic Programme serious consideration.

Speaking in a News Power Now interview this afternoon, Mr. Cabrera suggested that there is need to step up activity in areas such as food and security production, sustainable job creation and stimulus of the economy.

Mr. Cabrera said there could be socio-economic fallout should the government resort to what he described as austerity measures.

