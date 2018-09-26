Union Representation Could Soon Be A Challenge At Petrotrin, Cites Remy.

Trade Unionist Joseph Remy is indicating that the shutdown of the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery and the sending home of all workers could result in the elimination of the Oilfields Workers Trade Union.

Speaking during Wednesday’s special programming on Power 102.1FM on the future of trade unions in Trinidad and Tobago, Mr. Remy said the development brings into the spotlight the role of the OWTU under the revised arrangements at Petrotrin.

He added that even under a different structure at the state owned entity, union representation could be a challenge.

