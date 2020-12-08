United States Donates laptops to Local school

In continued support of students and educators negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States donated thirty laptops valued at 15,000 U.S. dollars to Rio Claro West Secondary School.

Chargé d’Affaires Shante Moore presented the donation to Minister Lisa Morris-Julian, Minister in the Ministry of Education, and Principal Preston Kissoon of Rio Claro West Secondary School during a small ceremony at the U.S. Embassy.

Chargé Moore commended the ministry for its ongoing efforts to ensure children have universal access to the tools and resources necessary to learn despite the current challenges of COVID-19.

Chargé Moore also stressed that the United States faces similar challenges and pledged continued U.S. support to Trinidad and Tobago to overcome virtual education resource gaps.

Minister Morris-Julien thanked the U.S. Embassy and Military Liaison Office, referring to the donation as “not just devices, but as tools that contribute to the education and security of Trinidad and Tobago.”