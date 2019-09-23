If you’ve been affected by flooding, the Ministry of Social Development reminds citizens of funding available via grants for disaster relief.

The Ministry is collaborating with the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) to coordinate disaster relief to families affected by the floods.

HERE ARE SOME SERVICES AVAILABLE:

Social Welfare Grants for Disaster Relief

Household items: Up to $10,000

Household items include: Refrigerator, stove, bed, living room set, dining room set, washing machine, chest of drawers, wardrobe and kitchen cupboards.

Clothing Grant: $1,000 per person

School supplies: $700 for Primary School Students, $1000 for Secondary School students

This grant is intended to assist children who are attending primary and secondary school whose books or uniforms have been destroyed.

Requirements for application for these grants: National Identification card, an estimate of damages from supplier, DMU report where applicable.

National Social Development Programme (NSDP) Relief for Home Repairs

Minor House Repair Assistance – Value of grant is $20,000

Materials for Sanitary Plumbing Assistance

House Wiring Assistance

Food Support Programme

1-3 people – $510

4 – 5 people – $650

6 or more people – $800

Requirements to apply for this support are: National Identification car, applicant’s birth certificate, personal identification number, birth certificates for all members of the applicant’s household, two recent passport-sized photos and one recent utility (telephone, electricity, water) bill.