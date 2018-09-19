Urgent Attention Needed To Repair Maracas Land Slippage. Commuter Calls on Authorities.

The recent collapse of piece of the North Coast Road has caught many residents and persons who traverse the route by surprise.

The road collapsed yesterday and motorists are now forced to drive in single lane traffic to pass the damaged area.

One commuter, Rory Horsham who uses the road on a daily basis to get to and from work, speaking with News Power Now, said that the collapse was unexpected.

However he said the road is in need of attention by the authorities.

Take a look at the damage to the roadway, as recorded by a passerby.

