The likelihood of an increase for URP workers is uncertain.

This according to Movement for Social Justice political leader, David Abdullah.

He says very little has been done to promote diversification of the economy and laments that although the government has been able to increase revenue, he does not foresee the Finance Minister extending instruction for public servants to benefit from immediate wage increases.

He further highlighted that URP jobs are not sustainable jobs, and echoed the sentiments of workers within the programme who he says are calling for more sustainable employment. This he said, can only be achieved through diversification of the economy.