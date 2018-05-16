US Actively Exploring Trade Relations with Trinidad And Tobago.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry says the United States of America continues to explore opportunities to further trade relations with Trinidad and Tobago.

It stated that on May 9th, a trade delegation from the US commenced a three day trade mission in this country.

The Ministry pointed out that the US delegation comprised marine; safety and safety equipment; road building infrastructure; beverage; information and communication technology and professional services firms.

Minister of Trade and Industry, Paula Gopee Scoon encouraged the delegation to continue active involvement in the country’s economic development where the diversification of both economies will be further advanced.

She indicated that the United States exported over sixteen billion dollars (TT) worth of products to Trinidad and Tobago and imported approximately nineteen billion dollars (TT) worth of our products.

