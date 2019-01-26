The US ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago, Joseph Mondello, today issued a statement, expressing concern at the position of this country’s government, on the increasing turmoil in neighbouring Venezuela.

The full text of the statement read as follows:

Venezuelan Interim President Juan Guaido and the democratically elected National Assembly have the full recognition and resolute support of the United States of America and the majority of democracies in the Western Hemisphere. I find the official statements from the Government of

Trinidad and Tobago recognizing the undemocratic and illegitimate government of Nicholas Maduro to be deeply concerning.

Democracy and prosperity require tough choices.

I and the entire U.S. Embassy are committed to maintaining mutually beneficial bilateral relations with the government and people of Trinidad and Tobago. End of statement.

And there are reports of a huge demonstration of Venezuelan nationals around Queen’s Park East, in Port of Spain at this time, in opposition against the continuation in office of President Maduro.