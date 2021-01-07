Advertisement

US Recorded Deadliest Covid-19 Day As Protesters Invaded Capitol Hill, Washington on Wednesday.

Jan 7, 2021 | 0 comments

As angry rioters and supporters of President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in a last stand for the outgoing president on Wednesday, the violence overshadowed a deadly day across the nation as the coronavirus pandemic continued its surge.

A record 3,915 people died of covid-19 in the United States, as a record 251,646 new coronavirus cases were reported, about 16,000 more cases than the Wednesday before, according to a Washington Post analysis. More than 132,000 are battling the coronavirus in hospital beds.

One Congressman who was on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives as Congress convened on Wednesday hours later announced he had tested positive.

Early on Thursday morning, newly sworn in Rep. Jake LaTurner (R-Kan.) said on Twitter that he was not experiencing any symptoms and will not return to the House floor “until he is cleared to do so.”

Members of Congress spent hours convened during proceedings meant to count the electoral college votes of President-elect Joe Biden. Those proceedings were interrupted when hordes of rioters — many maskless — forced their way through barricades, some scaling the walls of the Capitol building, in a violent day that ended with four people dead. Overnight, shaken lawmakers affirmed Biden’s win.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar tweeted that the agency was “committed to a peaceful and orderly transition of power over the next 13 days,” and said more than 300 meetings have been held, since before the Thanksgiving holiday, with Biden’s transition team as the incoming administration readies to take over the response to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that more than 5.3 million people have received at least the initial dose of a coronavirus vaccine and nearly 17.3 million doses have been sent to states as of Wednesday morning.

SOURCE: Washington Post 

