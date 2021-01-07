US Recorded Deadliest Covid-19 Day As Protesters Invaded Capitol Hill, Washington on Wednesday.

One Congressman who was on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives as Congress convened on Wednesday hours later announced he had tested positive.

Early on Thursday morning, newly sworn in Rep. Jake LaTurner (R-Kan.) said on Twitter that he was not experiencing any symptoms and will not return to the House floor “until he is cleared to do so.”

Members of Congress spent hours convened during proceedings meant to count the electoral college votes of President-elect Joe Biden. Those proceedings were interrupted when hordes of rioters — many maskless — forced their way through barricades, some scaling the walls of the Capitol building, in a violent day that ended with four people dead. Overnight, shaken lawmakers affirmed Biden’s win.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar tweeted that the agency was “committed to a peaceful and orderly transition of power over the next 13 days,” and said more than 300 meetings have been held, since before the Thanksgiving holiday, with Biden’s transition team as the incoming administration readies to take over the response to the pandemic.