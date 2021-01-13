US Recorded Highest Daily Deaths Due To Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The US reported its highest daily number of Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday with more than 4,320 fatalities attributed to the virus.
It marked the second time — both this month and since the pandemic’s start — that the US reported more than 4,000 Covid-19 deaths in a single day.
Over the past week, the US has averaged more than 3,300 deaths every day, a jump of more than 217% from mid-November.
On Tuesday, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced the federal government will no longer hold back Covid-19 vaccine doses it kept in reserve and encouraged states to open vaccinations to more people.
More than 27.6 million vaccine doses have so far been distributed, according to CDC data, and more than 9.3 million people have received their first dose — a far cry from where some experts hoped the country would be by now.
In many cases, it’s been the rigid following of guidance on who should get the vaccines first that has slowed the vaccine rollout, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday.
