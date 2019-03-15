The U.S. Embassy Port of Spain says it has introduced a new visa initiative – the Renewal Interview Waiver– which creates new conveniences for Trinbagonians renewing their non-immigrant B1, B2, or B1/B2 “tourist” visas.

Ambassador Joseph Mondello said the Renewal Interview Waiver is applicable to Trinbagonians whose visas have expired within the last year, or who have valid visas that will be expiring.

First- time applicants or those whose visas expired more than a year ago are still required to schedule an interview.

In a media release the US Embassy noted that similar to the current Age Interview Waivers offered to those under the age of 14 or over the age of 79, applicants renewing visas are now required only to complete the online application form, pay the fee and send in the application packet via courier.

The online visa application will automatically advise applicants if they qualify for the Interview Waiver, but applicants may opt out if their travel needs are very urgent.

The only documents necessary for the Renewal Interview Waiver are the application form, a passport photo less than six months old, a valid passport, and the previous B1/B2 visa.

If the previous visa is in an expired passport, the applicant must send in both the current and old passports.