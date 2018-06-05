Power102FM

UTT President Says the University is Not Shutting Down.

President of the University of Trinidad and Tobago, Professor Sarim Al-Zubaidy, is assuring the nation that UTT is not shutting down.

However, the senior UTT official admitted that there is need for the institution to review its operations and restructure how it conducts affairs.

Commenting on the State of the Nation programme this afternoon, Professor Al-Zubaidy insisted that there is need for what he described as campus rationalization.

He said moving forward the UTT wants to focus on making available some its programmes online to students from next year.

