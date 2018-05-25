UWI Dean Commends Dignified Mannerism Displayed by Barbados’ New Prime Minister, Mia Mottley.

Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine Campus, Professor Rosemarie Bell Antoine says she sense that Barbadians would have voted for a change of government due to the serious economic challenges facing the country at this time.

Media reports say preliminary figures showed that the opposition Barbados Labour Party was ahead of the incumbent Democratic Labour Party in all thirty constituencies as Mia Mottley moved closer to becoming the first woman to head a government in that country.

Speaking on the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102.1fm this afternoon Professor Bell Antoine said she was not surprised with the historic and resounding win by the BLP with even the Prime Minister Freundel Stewart losing his own seat.

She also commented on how Ms. Mottley conducted herself in a dignified way in spite of the many criticisms that came her way and expressed confidence that she will be able to take Barbados thorough these tough times.

