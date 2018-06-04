Power102FM

UWI Lecturer and Economist Reiterates, Crime Is Negatively Impacting T&T’s Economy.

Crime, namely the spate of murders in Trinidad and Tobago is affecting the economy and it should not be underestimated that it is having a negative impact, so says economist and University of the West Indies lecturer, Roger Hosein.

According to his study, Dr. Hosein says T&T is on course to surpass the 2017 homicide rate which he says will impact several facets, among them international investment, while another relates to employment.

Dr. Hosein says if a relative or family member of a businessman/businesswoman is murdered, this will have a negative impact on business.

