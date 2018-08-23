UWI Seismic Research Director Sticks To His Statement. T&T Not Prepared for Major Earthquake.

Director of the UWI Seismic Research Center Richard Robertson says he is standing by his statements that Trinidad and Tobago is not quite physically o

Director of the UWI Seismic Research Center Richard Robertson says he is standing by his statements that Trinidad and Tobago is not quite physically or emotionally prepared to deal with an earthquake.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1fm this morning he stated that the structures built needed to be addressed.

He also held that based on the reactions of many citizens with the two recent earthquakes it is clear that persons displayed a purely reactionary response which could have been detrimental to their safety.

He said that if citizens are trained with exercises and drills, then instinctive emotional responses would not automatically kick in and action could be taken that is less detrimental to life and limb.

He said he was moved to make the statement after what appeared to him to be a move to commend the fact that most structures withstood the earthquakes and not a focus on the real issues that were laid bare by the traumatic events.

When asked why he felt there had been so much complacency where the issue was concerned he revealed that it had to do with the general attitude of citizens.

