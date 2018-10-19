UWI Students Arrested During Protest Appear In Court.

The two male students who were arrested during Thursday’s protest action at UWI appeared in court on Friday.

23-year-old Brian Richards of Dandy Lane, Siparia was charged on Thursday evening with disorderly conduct.

Nathaniel John of Sandalwood Drive, Malabar, was charged with obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest.

One of their Attorneys Prakash Ramadar told News Power Now that the appearance was just to have the charges read out to them.

He gave an update on what transpired.

The team of Attorneys representing the two includes Prakash Ramadar, Keith Scotland, Ian Brooks, Brian Baig and Richard Jagessar led by Former Attorney General John Jeremy.

Meanwhile, UWI Student Guild President Darrion Narine told News Power Now that the arrest raises the question of police brutality.

He said that the Guild is awaiting a meeting to discuss their issues.

