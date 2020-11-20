Advertisement

UWI to host Virtual Meeting regarding the impact of Migrants on labour market

Nov 20, 2020 | 1 comment

The Venezuelan Migrant Impact on the Trinidad and Tobago Labour Market will be assessed at a virtual event being held by the Trade and Economic Development Unit, of the University of the West Indies.

It will be held from 7pm to 8:30pm this evening and will be chaired by Christian Sealey.

Other speakers are Coordinator of the TEDU, Dr Roger Hosein, Retired Director the IIR, UWI, Dr Anthony Gonzales, Former minister in the Ministry of Finance, Mariano Browne, Research Consultant International Organisation for Migration, Leigh Ann Waldropt-Bonair and La Romain Migrant Support official, Angie Ramnarine.

1 Comment

  1. Anonymous
    Anonymous on November 20, 2020 at 7:12 pm

    Lonnng Fricking Steupssss!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply

