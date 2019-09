National Security Minister, Stuart Young, describes as irresponsible and inconsiderate the action of persons who he claims stole material placed by the Ministry of Local Government at the riverbank in the Greenvale area.

He says the material was placed there when de-silting work was being done ahead of the rainy season.

Minister Young made the disclosure at a news briefing held on Monday afternoon.

Mr. Young also provided information as to the progress being made in the sister isle.