Former Food Production, Land and Marine Affairs Minister, Vasant Bharath, says there are several areas the country needs to improve in order to make the destination inviting for foreign investors.

He made the comment during an interview on the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102.1fm this afternoon.

Mr Bharath made the statement as he reflected on the decision of Sandals Hotel not to follow through with proposed plans to set up the brand in Tobago.

Going forward for the former government minister said there are critical areas where performance and efficiency has to be addressed and this could encourage more investors to do business locally.

He also took issue with comments made by two government ministers that could be a turn off of prospective investors.