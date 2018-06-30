Vehicle Inspection Talk Raised in Parliament. Minister Responds.

Minister of Works and Transport, Rohan Sinanan, has stated that at this time the use of Private Testing Stations to inspect Light T-vehicles is being looked at but no decision has been taken on it.

Minister Sinanan was questioned on the matter in the House of Representatives this afternoon by the Member of Parliament for Mayaro, Rushton Paray.

Mr Paray sought to find out whether consideration was given to the use of Private Testing Stations to inspect Light T-Vehicles amid the recent upsurge of vehicles seeking inspection.

