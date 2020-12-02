Advertisement

Venezuelan Ambassador meets with Foreign Affairs’ Minister discuses Immigrant Crisis

Dec 2, 2020

Foreign Affairs Minister Amery Browne has revealed that a number of issues were raised with Venezuelan Ambassador Carlos Amador Perez Silva, following their recent meeting.

Silva made a courtesy call to Browne’s Ministry and the issue of illegal crossings from Venezuela to T&T and the follow-up visit by T&T experts to the Nabarima oil tanker were among the topics discussed.

Browne said “I did use the opportunity to raise with the ambassador a range of current issues, including the illegal crossings from Venezuela and the necessary follow-up regarding the floating storage vessel Nabarima.”

However, he did not disclose the responses of the Ambassador.

TT was highlighted internationally in a not too pleasant light, following the illegal entry of a group of 27 Venezuelans, including minors. This has led to a series of court matters.

His ministry said it’s anticipating a formal response from the National Security Ministry for the proposed virtual meeting with Venezuelan Internal Security Affairs officials. Venezuela last week presented a request for the meeting through Browne’s ministry,
National Security Minister Stuart Young said it’s a continuation of a previous meeting held several months ago with the same Venezuelan authorities on security, human mobility and the fight against crime and drug trafficking.

Meanwhile, the follow-up visit to the Nabarima issue is still up in the air.
A T&T team of experts had visited the vessel on October 20 to inspect it and found the vessel upright and in no danger of sinking. But they did recommended a follow-up visit a month later, which has yet to materialise.

