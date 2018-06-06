Venezuelan Asylum Seekers Still Entering T&T.

Immigration Attorney Fahrye Hove Mahsighsigh says the recent situation, which saw 82 Venezuelans repatriated despite several of them having applied for refugee status has not dampened the flow of asylum seekers.

Speaking this morning on Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1 Fm, Mr Mahsighsigh said the media backlash has actually prompted an improvement in how the asylum seekers are being treated.

He added that the influx of persons seeking asylum status has been unaffected, so much so, that the local organization tasked with dealing with the issue has had to bolster its staff.

Mr Mahsighsigh however maintained that the incident involving the repatriated Venezuelans was an error on the Government’s part.

