Health centres across the country are now responding to complaints by Venezuelan nationals regarding the inability to access Trinidad and Tobago vaccination cards, that would allow their children entry into Roman Catholic schools.

The Newsday Newspaper carried the story last week, and since that time, there has been word that health centres in Cunupia and Freeport, and the district hospital in Chaguanas have since begun transcribing the information from Venezuelan vaccination cards to T&T vaccination cards. Children who were not immunized in Venezuela were also vaccinated.

Additionally, Venezuelan national have confirmed that the are receiving assistance from teachers to ensure that their chilsren are enrolled in schools, as required. The children are being registered under Space of Equity- an accredited education programme for asylum seekers, refugees and other eligible children who need support.

This intervention is a joint effort offered by the United Nations Agency for Refugees, UNICEF, Living Water Community and TTVSOLNET (TTV Solidarity Network). The Prime Minister in August had asked the Catholic Church to do what it can to help Venezuelan children to have an education even if they are not allowed to attend local schools full time.