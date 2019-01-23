Chairman of the National Gas Company, Gerry Brooks, is suggesting that this country finds a balance between addressing its ties in the Caribbean Community in terms of its relationship with Venezuela and its sovereignty.

Mr. Brooks made the comment while speaking at an Economic Outlook Forum hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce today.

Meanwhile, AMCHAM’s Chief Executive Officer, Nirad Tewarie, says this country can stand in solidarity with the people of Venezuela who are in the country legally.