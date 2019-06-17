As of Monday, June 17th Venezuelans hoping to enter Trinidad and Tobago legally will be required to obtain a visa to do so.

This new policy was signed off by Minister of National Security Stuart Young following the culmination of the two-week long Venezuelan migrant registration process.

Previously, Venezuelan nationals had been allowed to travel to this country for business or vacation with a maximum stay of 90 days, without a visa.

Minister Young made the announcement at a media conference at the Ministry’s Port of Spain Office on Friday evening.

He also sought to refute what he said were inaccurate reports by the UNHCR and other agencies regarding the number of Venezuelans in this country.

The migrants who have completed the registration process will be provided with special identification cards within the next few weeks.