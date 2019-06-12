As the deadline draws closer for the end of registration of Venezuelan Nationals, many, desperate not to be left out, have taken to sleeping on the pavements overnight to ensure their place in long lines at the registration centers.

At the Queens Park Oval in Port of Spain on Wednesday morning, lines stretched along the facility with anxious Venezuelan Nationals concerned that the deadline date of Friday 14th would meet them unable to register.

One woman told News Power’s Melissa Stanisclaus that she had been seeking to be registered for some two days now, and she was hoping that this would be the final day she would have to return to the center.

The woman, who is married to a T&T National and has three children all born in this country, said that things back in Venezuela are very difficult which is why there are so many that have fled to Trinidad and Tobago.